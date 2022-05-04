Emma Watson started thinking about her parenting style after 1 movie

Emma Watson may not have children yet, but thanks to her profession, she has played a mother several times. Thanks to the epilogue 19 years later in the finale. Harry Potter film, he first experienced children on screen when he was in his early 20s. Meanwhile in the movie noah, the British actor played an expectant mother. And just last year, the actress debunked rumors that she was retiring from acting to start a family.

Emma Watson | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson started thinking differently about technology after starring in ‘The Circle’

But just because Watson doesn’t have kids yet doesn’t mean she hasn’t thought about possible offspring. In fact, one of the movies she starred in with her made her think about her parenting style. In 2017, Watson starred in the movie. The circle opposite Tom Hanks. The film explored how social media can push boundaries regarding privacy and personal ethics.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/QCOXARv6J9k?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson on whether she stays in contact with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

acting in The circle it certainly made Watson question the ways in which she personally engaged with technology. While arguing with Interview magazine, the activist admitted that she deleted her email app from her phone before the film’s press tour. This, she revealed to her, helped her draw boundaries between her devices and hers.

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum started thinking about how she will raise her future children after making the film.

The film also made it clear that the Little woman alum needed to separate his public persona and his private life with a stronger delineation. In fact, the movie even made Watson think about how to raise her future children, should she decide to have them. According The perks of Being a Wallflower actress, would keep her children off her social media page.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/BSHw4XN-u8U?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Remembers the Worst Part of Filming the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

“It made me think a lot about what I would do if I had kids,” Watson shared of The circle. “Many children of this generation have their entire lives made public before they have an opinion about what they would like. I think it should always be a choice. I love social media, and I love what it can do and how it brings people together, but used in the wrong way, it’s incredibly dangerous. And, increasingly, our attention is our most important resource.”

Watson has found ways to disconnect from technology and social media

These days, Watson has found new strategies to keep his attention rooted in the present rather than technology. While he does post on social media, he has clearly taken breaks from popular social media apps. For several months, her Instagram bio informed followers that her page was “down” and not being updated.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLJMEs_9ZZE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

And social media isn’t the only thing Watson has cut himself off from. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress revealed that she has two cell phones. One is exclusively for personal use while the other caters to her professional needs. But the actor admitted that both phones are usually dead. This, Watson explained, is a kind of strategy that helps her cope with the stress of her busy life. Clearly, Watson put a lot of thought into the way she uses technology. And her strategies seem to be working well for her.

RELATED: Emma Watson had to remind herself to keep acting after Rupert Grint wowed her