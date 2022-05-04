Emma Stone wore her wedding dress to the 2022 Met Gala

The satin dress Louis Vuitton what did he wear Emma Stone on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 he had never seen himself in public; however, the actress had already used it. And not for any occasion, since it was the dress created for the party after her wedding with Dave McCary in September 2020.

Jung Ho-yeon, Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone at the MET Gala 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Louis Vuitton, which wants to take a turn towards circular fashion, has given a change of direction in the biggest fashion event of the year. The other 13 celebrities wearing the brand were offered a suit made from pieces from vintage collections, some of which were more than eight years old! ‘There is no better feeling than knowing that your creations will continue to live’, revealed yesterday Nicolas Ghesquière, leader of a strong, ambitious and revolutionary message in the field of fashion. ‘Although my role as art director is to create the new, I was very happy to be able to re-explore my previous collections and designs for this year’s met gala. It has never been more important to show that designs should be made to last.’

The South Korean star of The Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon, She wore a suede minidress with cutouts and leather inserts that was part of the French house’s Cruise 2017 collection, presented in May 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. All of this accessorized with a pair of boots from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 runway, seen on the runway at the last Paris Fashion Week. As for the dresses Gemma Chan Y Cynthia Erivoboth came from the Spring/Cerano 2022 collection, but the former’s cape was in the Cruise 2020 collection, while the latter had a headdress designed using the house’s archival fabrics.

Jung Ho-yeon at the MET Gala 2022. John Shearer/Getty Images Louis Vuitton Cruise 2017. Gorunway.com

Emma Chamberlin wore a beige crop top from the Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection. Sophie Turnerpregnant, also made a striking appearance in a dress from the Cruise 2016 collection. And Nicolas Ghesquière took from the Fall/Winter 2014-2015 archives the heels and leather pants worn by the Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve. Same material, different resurrected stock: Eileen Gun wore a leather dress from the spring-summer 2017 collection.