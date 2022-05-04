Elsa Pataky reveals that the great challenge of her life has been “being the best possible mother”

“Isn’t being a parent the best thing in the world?” He asked a couple of months ago. Elsa Pataky on your Instagram account. A question almost rhetorical that accompanied an image of her husband, also an actor Chris Hemsworth, who has on him his three sons. The couple has shown that you can live and combine your work with your personal life without neglecting either. A challenge to which they face daily numerous people in the world, although they can boast of doing it in an almost dreamlike place as is Australia, Chris’s home country.

The couple has shown always very united. An image that they have reaffirmed with facts and, as Elsa herself says, “always and forever”. with these words congratulated her husband Valentine’s Day just a few months before December celebrates 12 years since they passed in 2010 by the altar at a wedding on the shores of the indigo, though there are always ups and downs. A beginning that makes his story surpass fiction and that his love is like that of an authentic movieand it is not for less, since both can boast that they are superheroes, on and off screen for their work as parents and Chris’s role as Thor in the Marvel saga or in which very soon we will be able to see Elsa in the project that this month will be released.

It was Elsa who took advantage of these days and the presentation of the Spanish brand of footwear Gioseppoto pay a visit to her country and grant a series of interviews that reveal her closest side, the one that characterizes her and makes her who she is. That naturalness is what can be perceived in the answers that she has given exclusively to the magazine Hello!. some statements in which you see what your priorities are in life and where he recounts how his artistic career is going, leaving his comfort zone and daring with fiction.

It’s hard to hide how spectacular she looks, beaming and excited along with a tan and a fitness most enviable. A his 45 years he can say that he is at his best, despite suffering from jet lag that he hides wonderfully. The golden color of his skin is encouraged by your place of residence, but also the trip you recently made with your family. All together they have packed their bags and put Heading for the Fiji Islands a paradise that is very close to your usual home. An environment in which they have enjoyed being together and the tranquility, but without being calm, since they have numerous activities that they have captured in snapshots and shared on social networks.

The pandemic made it impossible for Elsa and her family to come to our country, so now that the coronavirus seems to be over, she has decided to a tour of Europe And let your children know about it. A perfect occasion, since Chris Hemsworth was in Prague for 3 months for a project. Venice, Rome, Paris, London… great capitals that his twins and his girl have known and that we have been able watch on her mother’s Instagram profile.

Beyond her work as a mother, which has recently occupied most of her time, Elsa is immersed in various audiovisual works, one of them being a real challenge that has made her spend months with a hard workout to bring to life the character he plays in ‘Interceptor’the production that will be released on Netflix next June and where we can see it in action and never better said.

We will have to wait to see her in her new project and posing with her husband and children posing all together. It is precisely her children who make her wake up excited every day. An illusion that does not disappear and that as he has expressed the enchantment. “Family life and enjoying with my children continues to be what fills me the most; being with them, watching them grow up, that one day they can say: ‘I was with my mother and I had incredible experiences'”, said the Madrid woman before remembering which is the challenge and your aspiration in life: “I love my job, but my challenge has always been to be the best mother possible.”

