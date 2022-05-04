Elsa Pataky proves herself in the action of the new Netflix movie, Interceptor

Elsa Pataky, the actress known for having been the agent ellen in the Fast and Furious saga, back in action from the hand of Netflix with the tape Interceptor.

Netflix knows that its action titles are always welcomed by the public, it has even managed to break audience records with ribbons like The Old Guard or the sweeper extraction with Chris Hemsworth. The new bet of the streaming platform brings the Spanish actress to put her in front of complicated global and nuclear mission.

Interceptor brings us to the Captain JJ Collins (Pataky) who is transferred to a base specialized in nuclear missile interceptions located in the middle of the pacific ocean. The Collins situation will change dramatically when the launch of several nuclear missiles is detected from his base. To complicate things, an elite commando group breaks into the base to prevent the missiles from being deactivated. Captain Collins must defend her position at all costs to avoid a nuclear catastrophe and a third World War.

To prepare the public, Netflix launched the first breakthroughwhich makes it clear that Elsa has a claw for action and that the bad guys on duty don’t go to a simple task. The trailer also shows that the Interceptor is not lacking in scenes from shots, explosions and even dexterity, where Pataky shows that she is ready for anything.

In addition to the Spanish actress, Interceptor features the performances of Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenn, mayenmehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, marcus johnson, Colin Frieds Y Zoe Carides. The direction of the film was in the hands of the newcomer matthew reilly and has film script by Stuart Beattie, responsible for writing the scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean, Collateral and the long-awaited series of lucasfilm for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Interceptor will be available worldwide on Netflix from next June 3.

