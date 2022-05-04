Elon Musk and Amber Heard: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Amber Heard’s high-profile libel trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, has brought about heightened curiosity in her relationship with Elon Musk.

Although it had been pointed out that the aquaman The actress, 36, had dated the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, 50, in the past, Heard’s court case and Musk’s purchase of Twitter, respectively, making them the focus of countless headlines on The last weeks.

Heard is currently fighting a $50 million lawsuit from Depp, 58, who accused her of defaming him in an op-ed published by washington post in 2018, in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Although Heard did not name Depp in the article, his lawyers argued that it was obvious that he was referring to the actor. Heard countersued for $100 million in nuisance, and his attorneys argued that the op-ed was a matter of public interest.

Meanwhile, Musk has made headlines for his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, with his statements on free speech raising expectations that he will reinstate the accounts of several suspended public figures, including former President Donald Trump.

The billionaire was also expected to testify at Heard’s ongoing trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. However, last week it was revealed that he will not take the stand, either in person or virtually.

And while it means trial watchers will be denied the opportunity to hear Musk lyrically discuss his romance with Heard, news week You have drawn up a timeline of your relationship.

2012: The fateful encounter

Years before they were romantically involved, Musk and Heard met during the summer of 2012 while working on the set of their Robert Rodriguez-directed movie. Machete kills.

In the film, which was released in 2013, Heard played “Miss San Antonio” Blanca Vasquez, while the unlikely movie star Musk appeared in a cameo as himself.

The extent of the couple’s interaction on set is unknown, but they also wouldn’t have had much choice when it came to rubbing shoulders with other celebrities, as the cast included an exhaustive list of famous faces.

The film’s stars included Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Vanessa Hudgens, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sofia Vergara and Lady Gaga.

2016: romantic flowers

Musk’s divorce from actress Talulah Riley was finalized in 2016. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in the same year, and their union was officially dissolved in early 2017.

Exactly when Musk and Heard started dating has been disputed, with Depp claiming in a lawsuit, according to Peoplethat his then-wife had an affair with the businessman “no later than one month after” marrying in 2015.

However, a Musk spokesperson insisted: “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

In April 2017, Heard and Musk were photographed hanging out together as a couple for the first time while visiting the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Australia’s Gold Coast. Heard made things official on Instagram that day, according to People.

2017: Heartbreaking Hits

In August 2017, the couple announced in a joint statement shared with People that they had gone their separate ways.

“The distance has been very hard for our relationship, because we have not been able to see each other much,” they said in their statement.

Stating that sometimes “other agendas are at work” and that things “can get a little weird,” they added that they have “the utmost respect for each other, and it would be concerning if anyone got the impression that we think differently.” way”. «

Musk further stated on Twitter, according to six pages: “Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

In an interview with the author and Rolling Stone Writer Neil Strauss, Musk made his true feelings known, as he said, “I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love and it hurt a lot… Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her.” , I think.”

The split was made public several days after Musk attended a Tesla Model 3 launch event in July.

“I have been in severe emotional pain for the past few weeks,” Musk said. “Severe. It took every ounce of willpower to be able to participate in the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy.

“For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people, and then say to myself, ‘I have all these people depending on me. Okay, do it!’”

2017: A Rekindled Romance

As 2017 drew to a close, love was in the air once again for the couple as they vacationed together in Chile and Easter Island, according to six pages.

By January 2018, they were seen arm in arm once again while enjoying romantic dinners in Los Angeles.

However, the relationship came to an end once again in February 2018 and the couple parted ways for good.

2020: Just the two of us

Musk opened up about his relationship with Heard in 2020, amid reports that he and the actress had had a “three-way affair” with model Cara Delevingne.

He said six pages at the time: “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm it.”

Reiterating an earlier point, he added, “Also, I want to confirm again that Amber and I started dating about a month after she filed for divorce.” [from Depp]. I don’t think I was ever close to Amber during her marriage!”

The businessman also weighed in on the 2020 court case Heard and Depp were locked in at the time, stating that he would “recommend everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such prolonged negativity.”

“No one is going to say after it’s all over that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

Musk was referring to the 2020 libel case Depp lost against the British tabloid Sunwho had called the actor a “wife beater” in reference to Heard’s domestic abuse allegations during their divorce proceedings in 2016.

Although Depp had repeatedly denied being violent towards Heard at the three-week trial in London, a judge ruled that SunClaims that the Kentucky-born actor had abused Heard were “substantially true.”

2022: revealing text messages

During last week’s trial in Fairfax, Musk’s relationship with Heard was thrown into an uncomfortable spotlight when text messages the actress had shared about him were read out in court.

Depp’s former talent agent, Christian Carino, who is also Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé, shared details of the 2017 messages with the court.

In text messages, Heard shared that she was sad as she went through a breakup and hated when things “went public.” Carino thinks he was referring to Musk.

“You told me a thousand times you were just filling in the gap,” Carino texted Heard about Musk in 2017. “You weren’t in love with him.”

“I’m saying, why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with him to begin with?” Honey continued.

Heard responded, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover on my own time.”