Elizabeth Olsen on “Doctor Strange 2″: “I would love for mutants to be a part of this story, but we don’t have them yet”

Alone with Infobae, Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the return of her character, after “WandaVision”, in “Doctor Strange 2”.



Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this week in theaters throughout Latin America and the expectation is almost as high as with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Homecoming or the last Avengers. Several questions explain it. The first has to do with the possible special participation of old Marvel characters; the second is the return of sam raimi to superheroes after the first trilogy of spider-man from the beginning of the century. But the strongest reason is to know if finally Marvel will present the two franchises that it recovered from Fox when he bought the company: X-Men and Fantastic Four. elizabeth olsen talked with Infobae about everything that is expected of this film, its character, the director and more.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Wanda Maximoff is a fictional Marvel character officially introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, if an earlier post-credits scene is not counted. From the moment he accepted this role, Olsen knew his career was going to change forever, because he knew the magnitude of his character and of Marvel comics in general. He even had a favorite comic of his character, as he told in an interview in 2015: “My favorite is ‘House of M’, but that will never happen.” Today it is closer to that happening: parts of that story were adapted in WandaVisionthe first Marvel Studios series to Disney+which had her as the protagonist.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlett Witch. (Marvel Studios)

In her favorite cartoon, which is the key to understanding Wanda in her version live action, his character eliminates all known mutants in that world with the phrase “No more mutants”. On whether or not he’s close to using her—that would imply the introduction of mutants in the MCU—Olsen was blunt: “I don’t even know how we’d make sense of it, considering I’m not a mutant anymore in the MCU or related to one at least. I would love for them to be a part of this story, but we don’t have them yet.”

The sequel to Doctor Strange presents a new conflict for the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch: must pay for the problems caused in the last spider-man. In it, she opened several portals between universes and caused a mess that now has to be repaired. In turn, a new threat is born from these events. To face her, according to what the trailers of the film show, she will ask for help from Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlett Witch.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Doctor Strange will have to solve the problems he created in “Spider-Man: No Homecoming” when he opened various portals between universes. (Marvel)

On the return of his character, Olsen believes he knows the secret to endure in the role without the stories losing their appeal: “I think the biggest challenge in each film is trying to discover an evolution of the character. Not be repetitive and access a different part to tell our stories”. Olsen participated as a villain in Age of UltronThen in Captain America: Civil War, avengers infinity war Y end game, and subsequently got his own series. “It’s about getting information about what’s going on in the Marvel universe, because WandaVision it wasn’t even being edited when i started filming Doc Strange 2″said the actress.

“When we finished shooting this movie, spider-man was being done at the same time [los rodajes coincidieron durante algunas semanas, en parelelo] and they were opening up the multiverse. You just have to know about your character, what we’re doing and what our goals are. I really feel that WandaVision It was the most research I could have done for this film. I think that’s all I really needed to know,” added the youngest of the Olsen sisters about the process of shooting and working in an expanded universe like Marvel’s.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

The premiere of “Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness” has generated very high expectations. (Marvel)

The first Doctor Strange It premiered in 2016 and was the introduction of Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme. His arrival would be fundamental for the upcoming Marvel movies and today he is almost the one who leads the group of heroes, a responsibility that previously fell to the Iron Man of Robert Downey Jr. or in Captain America Chris Evans. The sequel was confirmed from the conception of the original, and would recover part of the cast original: Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams Y Chiwetel Ejiofor. Also to its director, but Scott Derrickson he did not continue and instead took the chair Raimidirector of the first trilogy of spider-man in live action and horror classics like The Evil Dead, dark-man Y Army of Darkness.

“He is the ultimate collaborator. He is also very friendly and curious. He wanted us to share our opinions, to stand up for our characters. And I think the reason why I loved working with him is that he had a lot of sensitivity, he wanted us all to feel part of the film and to be able to collaborate together”, were Olsen’s words to define the director of Doc Strange 2. Without a doubt, his return excites not only fans of superhero movies, but of cinema in general: William of the Bullin conversation with Infobaehighlighted his version of spider-man as a collector’s item. Added Olsen, “I enjoyed seeing how he uses cameras and lenses to manipulate the audience. Working with him on that in front of the camera was incredible.”

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Sam Raimi, director of the first live-action Spider-Man trilogy, directed “Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness.” (Marvel)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness arrives in all theaters in Latin America on Thursday, May 5 with a preview on Wednesday 4.

KEEP READING:

First preview and official poster of Thor: Love and ThunderNatalie Portman’s return is confirmed

Moon Knight: five things you should know before watching the new Disney + series

First trailer for Ms Marvelthe Disney + and Marvel Studios series that will arrive after Moon Knight