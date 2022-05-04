Electric Ford F-150 Lightning is more powerful, beats Raptor

New figures for the Ford F-150 Lightning have been revealed, which will be more powerful than initially announced.

Since its premiere last year, the blue oval brand has been working on improve performance of your new electric pick-up Ford F-150 Lightning. Well, it has succeeded and the vehicle will arrive on the market offering more power and greater load capacity.

After a pre-production period that began last September, days ago the American manufacturer mass production started of the electric F-150, with which deliveries will also begin to become effective soon.

The van became a ‘flagship product’, demonstrated by an extensive order list and taking advantage scompared to competitors, being one of the first models in the segment to be available on the market. Beating Chevrolet Silverado EV and Tesla Cybertruck.

More powerful than thought: Ford F-150 Lightning

Initially it had been announced that the power range of the Ford F-150 Lightning, depending on the version, would go between the 426 and 563 horses. The good news for customers and others interested in the electric pick-up is that, in both cases, the power has increased.

The latest report indicates that the standard range version equipped with two electric motors and a 98 kWh battery will deliver 458 horsepower. The extended range version (also with two motors) with a 131 kWh battery, will go on to deliver power of 588 hp.

The torque force is the same in both models, 1,051Nm and the maximum range of autonomy will be 370 kilometers and up to 515 kilometers respectively. Meanwhile the load capacity, which had been calculated at 907 kilograms, has been expanded to 1,014kg.

A comparison mode The new blue oval electric truck will be more powerful than the current Ford F-150 Raptor with a gasoline engine. This is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost unit that delivers 456 horsepower and 692 Nm of torque.

F-150 Lightning, in addition to offering high figures of power and cargo capacity, is equipped with technology that will allow you to offer solutions in terms of energy supplybeing able to charge other electric cars and power homes.

