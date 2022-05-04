Elderly man undertakes traditional medicine to improve his economy

Kantunilkín.- An elderly person from the Municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas started a traditional medicine business to improve his economy, after taking a course given by the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI).

This is Tiburcio Mex Yamá, 68 years old, who, months ago, took a course in traditional medicine and is now starting up with the sale of various products that he makes himself.

In this sense, he said that in his agricultural plot he finds the plants he needs to make medicines such as the “cradle of love”, “nettle”, “habanero chili leaves”, “hoja santa”, “tankasché”, among others that They are easy to find, because they exist in any area.

The entrepreneur said that he makes products that, according to him, soothe itchy skin better known as “rashes”, fungus, headache, rheumatism, bone pain, back pain, kidney pain, among others that, in addition to being effective, are cheap. and easy to prepare.

Finally, he said that on the first day of the fair in this town, his sales were minimal, “but it does not discourage me since it is just beginning and I am sure that I will have more sales to help me financially in the coming days.”

