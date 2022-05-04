Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson is in Mexico touring Tequila, Jalisco

The actors also take vacations, although their breaks are full of indiscreet photographers and fans desperate for a selfie. Away from the tourist places and in search of work and pleasure, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson traveled to Tequila, Jaliscowhere it was seen before the astonished gaze of those who reside there.

Dwayne Johnson on a tour of Mexico

Tequila brand owner Teremanathe actor traveled to the city to buy supplies for the preparation of your brand drinks What are they made from 100% agave Mexican.

With its own distillery on Mexican soil, rock traveled this time plan to find a new place to open his second distillery. According to sources close to the actor, he fell in love with a piece of land in the Jesús Marías area, very close to Arandas, which he would be close to buying.

The actor has his own brand of tequila

Teremana it means ‘spirit of the earth’; uniting “Tere” from the Latin Earth. Y “Mana” which in Polynesian means spirit. A name very close to Johnson’s roots, descendants of Polynesians.

While for many the actor’s move to get into the alcohol business was crazy, the truth is that he is not the first performer to do so: Nick Jonas, George Clooney, Kendall Jenner Y Marco Antonio Solisare some of the celebrities who also they have invested in tequila; while Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul they have done in the mezcal. In fact, the tequila George Clooney, Casamigos, It is one of the most recognized worldwide today.

“This business was never motivated by money”The Rock said about this undertaking that fills him with pride and that became a important source of work for harvesters in the area.

