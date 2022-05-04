Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson is in Mexico touring Tequila, Jalisco

The actors also take vacations, although their breaks are full of indiscreet photographers and fans desperate for a selfie. Away from the tourist places and in search of work and pleasure, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson traveled to Tequila, Jaliscowhere it was seen before the astonished gaze of those who reside there.

Dwayne Johnson on a tour of Mexico

Tequila brand owner Teremanathe actor traveled to the city to buy supplies for the preparation of your brand drinks What are they made from 100% agave Mexican.

