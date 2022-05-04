Dwayne Johnson will open a second ‘Teremana’ distillery, his tequila brand – El Financiero

The tequila It is one of the favorite alcoholic beverages of Mexicans and foreigners, so much so that several national and international personalities have ventured to build their own brand of tequila. Such is the case of Dwayne Johnsonwho in 2019 invested in land in Jalisco and founded a distillery and, three years later, announced the creation of a second.

Through his social networks, the actor known as ‘The rock‘ shared in recent days the news that it will open a second distillery for its Teremana tequila, based in the state of Jalisco.

‘La Roca’ opens another distillery in Jalisco

“We are starting the construction of our second distillery to meet the extraordinary demand for our Teremana tequila”, he wrote in a first publication, assuring that the growth of his brand has been extraordinary.

Already in a second publication, he clarified that he did not make his own tequila to earn quick money and “capitalize on the popularity of tequila.”

“I built Teremana to become a LEGACY BRAND that has a positive impact on generations of our families and proudly serves generations of our consumers”, specified the actor from Jumanjiwho has worked hand in hand with Mast Jägermeister and a Mexican family named López.

“I’m smiling because many called me crazy for having big ambitions and goals in the tequila/liquor industry. Today, Teremana has officially changed the game,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been called crazy all my life and if I’m passionate about something, I do it. I could win, I could get my ass kicked; either way, it is my passion that will always guide me. I never want to just play the game, I want to change the way it’s played“, said.

Some details of ‘Teremana’, the tequila brand of ‘La Roca’

According to Dwayne Johnson’s posts, Teremana is located in Jesus Maria, Jaliscoa municipality to the north of the entity known for being a tequila producer.

Through its social networks, ‘La Roca’ explains that its product: “It is the cleanest tequila in the world, so our Teremana has a very clean, crisp and delicious flavor profile. (That explains) why I never have a hangover or feel like shit the next day,” he wrote.

On its website you can read the legend “we take sustainability very seriously”; according to the site, the remaining agave is transformed into compost which they use as organic fertilizer for their fields, which in turn the process is intended to be self-sustaining and thereby reduce the ecological footprint.

Dwayne Johnson has been very excited about the opening of his second distillery, and at every opportunity he is grateful for the support of all his followers (on Instagram alone he has 313 million).