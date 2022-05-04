Dwayne Johnson, The Rock gives his mother a car for Christmas: VIDEO

the hobby

Mexico City / 27.12.2021 13:32:11





The December season is one of those that several famous athletes take the opportunity to give luxurious gifts your loved ones, be it siblings, your partner and children, but the ones that attract the most attention are almost always those details that you have with your parentsas a sample of gratitude for the support they always had when choosing their respective disciplines.

This is how the actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, had a great gesture with his mother, Mrs. Ata Maivia Johnson, to whom he gave a luxury car.

“She was shocked, she had some really ugly screaming. Then her grandchildren joined her inside the car, she was overwhelmed by her pure joy. I am very grateful to be able to do this kind of thing for my motherwho has had an amazing life, I don’t take any of that for granted, neither does she,” wrote The Rock in a message.

The video where his mother is surprised by the gift of Dwayne It was shared on the social networks of the former fighter. She could not believe it, she wrapped herself in a tender hug with her son, shedding some tears of emotion.

“Merry Christmas, mom. Enjoy your new ride and your Elvis records. We love you, you deserve much more”, ended the message of the actor, whose publication is just over 24 hours old and already accumulates just over 5 million likes.

​

​