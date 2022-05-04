Does George Clooney regret his role in ‘Batman and Robin’, the movie?

The actor George Clooney he regrets having acted in “Batman and Robin” the movieso declared two decades after the release of the film directed by filmmaker Joel Schumacher and written by Akiva Goldsman.

“When I say that “Batman and Robin” is a terrible movie, I say that I was horrible in it,” he said in an interview with GQ.

Additional Information: They forge George Clooney’s signature and arrest them

The actor has made several statements about it during the promotion of his new film “The Tender Bar“, a film in which Ben Affleck acts and Clooney serves as director.

The protagonist of “The Great Swindle” assured that his integration into the world of superheroes was a bad decision.

“I did a superhero movie and I screwed up so badly they won’t let me anywhere near a shoot.”

George Clooney refuses to make a sequel

He stated that this is the reason why he was not called to make a sequel to the Dark Knight and that if a second installment had been planned, he would not have participated.

“They didn’t ask me if I wanted to be Batman again. When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way.”

Such is his concern about the tape that he has even asked his wife, the lawyer Amal Alamuddinto avoid specifically reviewing that title, since he admits that it is not the best in his career as an actor.

“I wouldn’t want her to see her, I want her to respect me.”

“Batman and Robin” the movie grossed $38,207,122 at its premiere.