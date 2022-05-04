Doctor Strange: These are the 6 confirmed cameos, will Tom Cruise appear?

The wait finally ended. After the remarkable success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the box office flop of Morbius, Marvel is presented again on the big screen through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, film starring benedict cumberbatch which, so far, has six practically confirmed cameos.

Doctor Strange will be released worldwide next Friday, May 6, so it is expected that theaters will be packed with people to learn about the new future that the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the death of Hombre de Hierro and the output of Captain Americaso watching this film seems essential to learn more about the ambitions that this company has in mind.

Thanks to what has been seen in the trailers released in recent months, it is known that there will be six cameos that will make the fans of the UCM. And although in networks it was rumored about the possible participation of Tom Cruise As a new variant of the Man of Steel, it is priceless to mention that this one looks extremely complicated due to the busy schedule that the actor has.

Cameos confirmed for the second part of Doctor Strange

*Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier: It was in the Super Bowl commercials that Marvel fans were able to appreciate the presence of Professor X, who serves as the leader of the X-Men and who, it seems, will have an extremely interesting role in this installment.

* Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter: What If…? It was a series that generated endless positive comments in the world of social networks. In such a situation, it seems extremely possible that Hayley Atwell appears in this tape thanks to the shield that is seen in one of the trailers.

* Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel: One of the variants that have generated the most expectations in Doctor Strange is the one that is related to Captain Marvel, who will star Lashana Lynch instead of the always controversial Brie Larson.

*Rinthrah: One of the most loved and idolized characters by fans will also appear. The green minotaur will make an appearance and, although his work in the film is unknown, his participation in the first trailer guaranteed his stay in the film.

* Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne as Billy and Tommy: The children of the Scarlet Witch, who appeared in the final part of the WandaVision series, would be the main reason why the Marvel heroine could go to the dark side. In the series it was learned that her children were still alive, so most likely they will appear in the installment of Doctor Strange.

