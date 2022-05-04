Disney+ reveals the trailer for the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Like every year, and in honor of the legendary “May the Force Be With You” (“May the Force be with you”), World Star Wars Day takes place on May 4th. And within the multiple celebrations and tributes that are organized on this day, Disney + launches the trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series to be released at the end of May.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Jedi Master in the series that Disney + is preparing about his character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The fiction, which is still in the post-production phase, will recount the events between Episode III, Revenge of the Sith, and Episode IV, A New Hope. And to the delight of the followers of the galactic saga, fiction continues to keep all fans around the world in suspense.

“My brother, who is a ‘mega fan’ told me: ‘If you don’t do this, I will hate you. You have to be part of this universe’”, revealed Erskine who also stated that Deborah Chow, in charge of the series, is an incredible director.

In addition to McGregor, another who will return will be Hayden Christensen, who will get back into the skin of Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, thus taking up the story of the villain after Revenge of the Sith. Along with them, Moses Ingram (Lady’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Identity Erased), Bonnie Piesse (Star Wars: Episode III), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O ‘Shea Jackson Jr. (A Matter of Justice), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 9), Simone Kessell (The Journey) and Benny Safdie (Fragments of a Woman).

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is scheduled to hit Disney+ on May 27 and will have six episodes.

Return to the next series of ‘Star Wars’ the legendary musical band of John Williams

The soundtrack of starwars is perhaps one of the most recognizable and legendary of the big screen. Behind the BSO of the most important titles in the saga is the composer John Williams, who will return to work for the Lucasfilm franchise in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to Variety, Williams has composed the theme song for the Disney+ series. The musician recorded last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under strict security measures. It is noteworthy that Williams has made an exception in his career, as he rarely composes for television. The last time he performed a piece for a weekly broadcast series was in 1985 for amazing tales.

Williams won an Oscar in 1977 for the music of ‘Star Wars’ and received nominations for five of the sequels. (The Empire Strikes Back, return of the jedi, The Force Awakens, the last jedi Y the rise of skywalker). He also composed the theme song for Han Solo: a star wars story(2018), as well as the theme Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the Disneyland theme park.

The artist, who is 90 years old, has won four other Oscars for ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘ET the Extra Terrestrial’‘Jaws’ and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’. Williams has numerous projects on the horizon, as he will compose the music for The Fabermans by Steven Spielberg and the fifth installment of Indiana Jones.

With information from Europe Press.