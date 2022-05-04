Discover the most ‘top’ tweezers to wax and show off perfect eyebrows and without rebel hairs

Not too thin, not too thick, not too droopy, not too short, not too light… Plucking eyebrows is a mystery to many people and, of course, is very subject to trends and fashions of each era.

Although in the early 2000s what was most popular were extremely fine and very light eyebrows like those of Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie, in the following decade, that of 2010, it was the opposite. They took very bushy eyebrows and a little tousled, even. Such were worn by well-known actresses such as Lily Collins or Emilia Clarke, among others.

Now that the eyebrows are worn with a medium density but very profiled and combed, like the ones that the Kardashian sisters have made so fashionable, an element that we cannot miss under any circumstances to do the maintenance are the tweezers.

In the 2000s the eyebrows were very fine (Angelina Jolie), in the 2010s they were much thicker (Lily Collins) and in the 2020s very outlined (Kim Kardashian) The buyer

Although the best thing to do to get the desired shape if we don’t have much idea is to go to a specialized center, for the day to day we don’t need to spend money, it will be enough to progressively eliminate the hair that grows .

Depil Beter Black Tweezer R/34003

Depil Beter Black Tweezer R/34003 amazon

The lifelong tweezers that we have seen mothers, aunts, sisters or cousins ​​are these Beter, a classic that never fails and offers us good results for very little.

The shape of the tips is flat and straight, which will allow us to easily and effectively hold the hair that we want to remove from the eyebrows.

Biased clamp 3 Claveles 12278

Biased clamp 3 Claveles 12278 amazon

Another format that may interest us is this one from the 3 Claveles brand, with a flat and slanted tip, which is made of stainless steel.

Due to its inclined shape, it facilitates hair removal even for the shortest and most rebellious of the eyebrows. In addition to fuchsia, it is available in green and orange.

KICHLY Professional Stainless Steel Eyebrow Tweezers Set

KICHLY Professional Stainless Steel Eyebrow Tweezers Set amazon

If we want a set of tweezers that includes all the options that may interest us for each need, a great candidate is this one from Kichly, in which 4 units come.

Options in the package include a slant head tweezer, pimple tweezer, straight head tweezer, and slant nose tweezer.

Beter Tweezers with Light and Mirror

Beter Tweezers with Light and Mirror amazon

The perfect option for those people who are always ‘on the go’ are these Beter brand tweezers, which come in a practical case with a mirror and incorporate a direct light to clearly see the area to be waxed anywhere.

This model is also made of stainless steel and stands out for its oblique tip, which guarantees a firm grip on all the hair to make the task easier.

FABCARE tweezers for eyebrow hair removal (diagonal)

FABCARE tweezers for eyebrow hair removal (diagonal) amazon

With very good reviews on Amazon, we also find these Fabcare brand tweezers, with an improved diagonal tip.

In addition to the extra long gripping surface of the tweezers, which makes it much easier to pull out hair than with the tips, the stainless steel, rounded edges and matte black finish make the tweezers the perfect tool, since They offer a non-slip finish.

Twezerman 1248-FPR Mini Travel Pliers

Twezerman 1248-FPR Mini Travel Pliers amazon

Those people who want smaller tweezers to always carry with them or to take on trips with which they do not have to compromise on quality, will find a perfect model in this one from Twezerman.

This mini design in stainless steel and matte pink enamel is just as effective as the traditional size.

