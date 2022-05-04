Director of Thor: Love and Thunder says that Christian Bale is the best Marvel villain

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next MCU movie on the list after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which in the same way promises to be a true delight for Marvel fans because among so many details that already make it quite great, its own director, Taika Waititi, ensures that Christian Bale is already the best villain of the entire film franchise.

In Thor: Love and Thunder We will see a god of thunder trying to give a new meaning to his life by choosing a path with the Guardians of the Galaxy in order to get out of that period of “midlife crisis”.

Although in his new path the beloved Asgardian will meet two characters who will come to move the entire universe; on the one hand his ex Jane Foster who is now capable of wielding Mjolnir and becoming an entity as powerful as him, and on the other hand we have Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale who, according to Waititi, already holds the position of best Marvel villainwords that can only spell trouble for Thor.

We know that Gorr is capable of ending the lives of gods, which makes him an extremely powerful entity. Taika Waititi himself thinks he could take down Thanos and Hela on his own.something that also makes him a difficult character to interpret, although if someone can handle a task of this magnitude, it is undoubtedly Christian Bale.

The actor has a huge career that characterizes him as one of the best actors in Hollywood, as well as being the best Batman, so we can all trust that his portrayal of the villain will be of quality.

For his part, the director of Thor: Love and Thunder told the Associated Press the following regarding the film: “It’s a really cool, really fun and weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor.”Waititi explained. “And in my humble opinion, with Christian Bale we have probably the best villain Marvel has ever had.”.

What do you think of Gorr the Butcher God? Do you think Christian Bale is really going to become Marvel’s greatest villain?

