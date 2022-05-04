Did Sofia Vergara copy Karol G? This was how he changed his look

The actress made a confession through her social networks For: Erik Solis APR. 04. 2022

Instagram: @karolg / @sofiavergara Sofía Vergara dyed her hair as an inspiration for Karol G

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Sofía Vergara surprised her followers by paying tribute to Karol G by undergoing a radical image change, which left more than one with a square eye.

Through her Instagram account, the protagonist of “Modern Family” showed a photograph in which she wore her long hair dyed blue, referring to one of the shades used by the interpreter of “Bichota”.

“Inspired by Karol G”, wrote the actress in the caption of the photo in which she wore a pink bikini.

Seeing the publication, the singer responded with some emojis, that of a white heart, accompanied by three pink flowers. Other celebrities who joined the wave of opinions were Paris Hilton and Yanet García.

While the fans also celebrated the look of the Hollywood star: “You look beautiful”, “We are all in bichota mode”, “You look amazing”, “I love it” and many more.