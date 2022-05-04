Did Amber Heard poop on Johnny Depp’s bed? – Cinema and TV – Culture

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been quite controversial. The statements that have been made so far have left much to say about the two actors, who married in 2015 and divorced in 2016.

One of those called to testify in this trial for defamation was the couple’s former driver, Starling Jenkins III, who testified in favor of the actor from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga.

During his time on the stand, he revealed the facts that would have led to Heard defecating on her ex-husband’s bed.

How did the events unfold?

According to the man, it all happened in 2016 when he was in charge of taking the actress to the Coachella Valley festival. While they were in the car, they both talked about it.

“We had a conversation about the surprise he had left on the boss’s bed, before leaving the apartment”, said the driver.

Apparently, said ‘surprise’ was about the excrement that she had placed on Depp’s bed. The interpreter also told him that it was “a horrible joke that ended badly.”

According to the man The embarrassing action occurred after both actors had fought because Johnny was two hours late for Amber’s 30th birthday. According to the statements, Deep was with her accountant discussing her financial status.river

When Depp was asked about the event in question, he admitted to the magistrates that, at first, what happened caused him to laugh: “I laughed. It was so out of place. so bizarre and grotesque I couldn’t help but laugh.”

He also added that his ex-partner had tried to blame the dogs for the incident, but that he had been clear that this could not be true: “They are tiny Yorkies, they weigh about 4 pounds each. I lived with those dogs for many years, it wasn’t the dogs.”For his part, the driver also said that during Amber Heard’s stay at the famous music festival, she had consumed hallucinogens and red wine that would have intoxicated her for several days.

What is the litigation about?

The trial is the product of a defamation lawsuit filed by Depp, in which he accuses the ‘Aquaman’ actress. of having affected him financially by publishing an article in ‘The Washington Post‘ in which she claimed that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Although Depp’s name was never mentioned in said letter, he claims that he was fired from various projects as a result of his accusations. After receiving the lawsuit, the actress countersued and demanded double the money, so the trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard moves forward.

On the fourteenth day of judgment, Heard’s defense made the request that the evidence presented be dismissed by Depp’s team, since: “The lawsuit is about defamation for the article that Amber Heard published in the ‘Washington Post’ in 2018, not about everything she did throughout her relationship with Johnny Depp.”

However, Judge Penney S. Azcarate rejected the request and stated that the trial should continue with Heard’s statements.

