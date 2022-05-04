Demi Lovato and her new extreme cut

From Demi Moore to Demi Lovato the step is short. What do the two have in common, apart from the name? The audacity and charisma of the “soldier Jane“, It seems. Well, the carefree times of “Camp RockNow seem to be a distant memory: the not so small one anymore Demi Lovato amazes – for the umpteenth time – the whole world by opting for an extreme cut, that of an almost complete shave.

We see her here in one of her latest shots, posted on her profile Instagram personal. In short, a real one style revolutionwhere very short hair is accompanied by a more intense make-up than usual.

That is the fault of the trendy short cuts, currently so popular? It so happens, in fact, that today’s extreme measures are characteristic of the bizarre hairstyle in vogue are gaining so much ground that they are gaining a place of honor even among the host of hardships short curly cuts.

The star is not new to the so-called “head shots“: Already last January, in fact, he had sanctioned the beginning of the new year by starting again from the look, to show off the daring shaved hair with tattoo on the head (an arachnid of considerable size, to be precise), a detail which certainly did not escape the watchful eye of his fans. The gesture then turned out to hide a sweet, profound meaning, that of a dedication to his beloved grandmother.

And, if this last change of course symbolized a strong bond, with the meaning hidden behind an apparently extreme change, the recent shaved head of the singer suggests that even behind it theexpression of something greater.

Even in the social profile there is only the new version of Demi Lovatoa “Demi Lovato 2.0“different perhaps not only externally: as announced by the same, the first thing to change will probably be her music, veering towards more rock. A clear sign of reconciliation with the true self for the artist, who had long ago started a journey at a rehabilitation center, which could somehow help her to overcome old problems.

So we just have to wish her “good rebirth, Demi! “.