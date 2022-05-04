DC League of the Super Pets, The Rock Releases the New Official Trailer!

After the first trailer for DC League of the Super Pets, the new animated film from DC Films, Warner Bros. and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have released a new promotional film for the highly anticipated project based on the adventures of Justice’s ‘pets’ League.

The film, directed by Jared Stern, who also co-wrote the screenplay with John Whittington, features in its original version an exceptional cast of voices led by Dwayne Johnson in the title role of Krypto the Super Dog: with him also Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves in the role of Batman.

In “DC League of Super-Pets”, the unlikely best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Hound, MP the Pot-bellied Pig, Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him save. superheroes.

DC League of the Super Pets will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. For more insights, run to retrieve the full trailer for DC League of the Super Pets.