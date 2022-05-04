DC League Of Super-Pets Releases New Trailer Featuring “The Rock”

Recently, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was honored to present a new trailer for the animated film DC League of Super-Petswhich, despite being an expected title by fans of the franchise, has had a long way to reach the big screen, since DC League of Super-Petswas a film originally scheduled to arrive in 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic.

To which then, a few months later, Warner Bros. Picturesagain delayed DC League of Super-Petspassing it from May 20 to July 29the date that previously occupied Black Adam from The Rock Johnsonand then, not to be discouraged, a new trailer for super-pets Y Dwayne Johnson is doing his best to promote it and keep fans excited about the movie, which is coming this summer.

“Back up JUSTICE LEAGUE…we got it! Our NEW trailer for @DCSuperPets!”wrote Johnson On twitter. “@SevenBucksProd and @WBPictures welcome you and your families back to theaters with an EPICLY FUN experience. The true badass have entered THE DC UNIVERSE! #DCSuperPets IN THEATER 7/29!”where rockgive voice to Krypto the Superdogthe best friend of Supermaninterpreted by John KrasinskiAdding kevin hart like the voice of acethe faithful companion of Batmanwho in the film will be played by Keanu Reeves.

For now, in the new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets features the villain of the film, who appears to be a wicked little guinea pig named Lulu and that despite being small, she is very good and hard at eliminating Superman with a piece of kryptonite and capturing the rest of the League of Justice. Hence acealong with a group of animals from the pet store who also gain superpowers during a freak accident, will have to seek justice on their own and free the hostages from Lulu.

Jared Sternthe director behind this film, recently commented on the threat that unites the super pets for the first time: “I wanted it to be a real threat that felt like it lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a really serious superhero threat, but also one that can only be solved by a bunch of mascots”said Stern.

“I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: it had great action. , it was fun'”.

This film directed by Jared Stern Y Sam Levinefrom a script written by himself Stern; DC League of Super-Pets is starring Dwayne Johnson, kevin hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, kate mckinnon, vanessa bayer, natasha lyonne Y diego moonthis animated film will hit theaters on July 29of this year.