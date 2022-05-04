Dave Chapelle is assaulted and Chris Rock jokes about it: “Was that Will Smith?”

The 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony will always be remembered for Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock in full direct after a ill-advised joke of the presenter of the gala referring to Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. This fact has been repeated, but with other protagonists. the comedian David Chapelle was attacked while performing on the show ‘Netflix is ​​a joke’, held in the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl. Security members beat to the 23-year-old man, who was carrying a fake gun, according to the police. Fortunately, the artist was not attacked.

For now, a Hollywood Bowl employee has confirmed to Reutersthat the altercation is subject to a “active investigation”so I couldn’t do no comment about it. However, Chapelle took the incident with great humor during the gala. “I don’t know if this was part of the show, but I took this black guy by the head and his hair was like a sponge, absorbent,” he said with a laugh.

The aggressor had to be transferred to the hospital due to injuries and will later be fined $30,000 for that act.. Among the wide range of guests at the gala, there were personalities from the world of cinema, such as JamieFox, who was the first to help Chapelle, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Car, Leslie Jones or Jeff Rossamong others.

Chris Rock’s mockery after the assault

Once the waters have receded after what happened, the attacked returned to the stage to confirm that he was fine. Chris Rock took advantage of the moment to go on stage, where he left an inappropriate comment because of the attempted attack. “Was that Will Smith?”asked ironically the attacked at the last Oscar gala. Chapelle’s response was as follows: “He was a trans man”.

A ‘joke’ that he has used on many many occasions and has been criticized for itas it happened in a special program ‘The Closer’directed by the comedian, and that It did not go down well in the LGTBI community due to the jokes he made with transsexuals. In fact, workers from the Netflix platform itself, they rioted to ask for the removal of the program and whose proposal was rejected by the brand’s management leadership.