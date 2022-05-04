Dave Chapelle Assaulted on Show, “Was It Will Smith?” Asks Chris Rock

It was a matter of seconds in which the American comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage by an attendee at his performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, as part of the festival Netflix is ​​a Joke.

Attendees to the place recorded with their cell phones the moment in which this person runs up to the stage, throws him to the floor with tremendous force and flees all over the place, while people watch the scene in surprise.

Moments later the standup man manages to get up and Chris Rockwho was also on stage, takes the microphone hugging Chapelle and as if it were a joke he makes the auction: Was that Will Smith?, unleashing laughter in the place and changing the atmosphere that was very confused at that time.

According to local media, the police would have attended to this situation around 10:45 p.m. and that the man had been arrested carrying a gun and a knife.

Incredible, Dave Chapelle was tackled in the middle of a show, luckily nothing happened to him, and Chriss Rock was right there and he went on stage and said: “that was Will Smith” https://t.co/CxtEmBkEDg – Ivan Avilés (@IvanASecas1) May 4, 2022

Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks recorded and shared on her social media the moment this man is loaded into an ambulance.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Among the jokes that Chapelle made after what happened was that a trans person had been the cause of what happened.

Dave has several specials on Netflix, including “The Closer,” “Sticks & Stones,” and “The Dave Chapelle Show.”

Until now, the native of Washington DC has not commented on anything on his social networks. But he did comment later, during the show, that he had possibly been a trans person causing the situation, and that is that he has been accused of being transphobic and homophobic by activists for the content of The Closer.

The aggressor’s arm looked like this:

Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022

