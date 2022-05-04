Daniel Radcliffe’s famous crushes include Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and a ‘Harry Potter’ co-star

Daniel Radcliffe may be well known to many pop culture fans as Harry Potter in the epic fantasy series, but in recent years, he has made a name for himself as a versatile and talented character actor. From heroes in gothic dramas to royalty in period films, Radcliffe has played all kinds of characters. Fans still love the skillful performer for his unconventional choices and outspoken nature of him. In a recent interview, Radcliffe opened up about his favorite celebrities, which include several Hollywood heavyweights, as well as a lesser-known but still popular artist.

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his three famous crushes

Radcliffe is touring talk shows and morning shows to promote his latest project, a movie called The lost City. Radcliffe plays the villain in the action-adventure film and stars alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. While playing a wicked man in The lost CityRadcliffe has been able to show his playful side on the press circuit.

In a recent interview with a British radio show, Radcliffe was asked to name his three favorite celebrities. According to Screen Rant, Radcliffe was quick to admit that her two former celebrity crushes were Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, while her most recent celebrity crush was Juno Temple. Radcliffe and Temple have worked together in the past, on the 2013 fantasy horror film. horns. Clearly, Temple impressed Radcliffe, with the English actor calling her “beautiful.”

Daniel Radcliffe once admitted he had a long-time crush on Helena Bonham Carter

Radcliffe has spoken in the past about another actor he likes, one that might surprise a lot of Harry Potter fans. In late 2021, on the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts special that aired on HBO Max, Radcliffe revealed that he had a huge crush on Helena Bonham Carter when they worked together on the Harry Potter movies. In the special, Radcliffe reads the letter he gave Carter during filming when he was just a kid.

According to Page Six, Radcliffe began the letter by reading: “Dear HBC, It was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the sense that I always ended up withholding your coffee. Love you.” Radcliffe continued: “And I wish I was born 10 years earlier (so) I could (have had) a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being great.”

Carter also appeared in the special, urging Radcliffe on as he read the letter, and it was very obvious from their interaction that there is a lot of affection between the two former co-stars.

Is Daniel Radcliffe married?

Even though Daniel Radcliffe has some high-profile celebrity crushes, he’s actually in a long-term, happy relationship in real life. According to Bustle, Radcliffe began dating his current girlfriend, Erin Darke, sometime in 2012, although they never confirmed when their romance began. For the next few years, the two were careful to keep their love affair under the radar, attending red carpet events separately and only posing for photos when someone else came between them.

Radcliffe and Darke have become a bit more open about their romance in recent years, with Radcliffe admitting that the two built a lot of Legos together during the COVID-19 lockdown. While there are no reports of an engagement from Radcliffe and Darke, it’s clear that the two are very happy together and are committed to making their romance work.

