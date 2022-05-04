Cyborg: a concept art featuring Drake for the never-created DC Comics character series | TV

Despiteboth among the protagonists of some DC products, there was initially a plan for oneall his, and the rapperhe could perhaps be the protagonist.

The hero appeared live-action in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and DC’s Doom Patrol series on HBO Max. On the film side he was played by Ray Fisher and on the television side by Jovian. Wade.

Jared Krichevskya concept artist who also worked for Warner Bros, revealed that it seems there was a plan that involved rapper Drake, also winner of a Grammy Award, to wear the robotic role of Cyborg.

Cyborg concept art for a series that was not made. They wanted to use Drake at some point. As this post is getting attention, I should make it clear that I don’t know at what level they were considering it. I got a short note saying to make him look like Drake. It could also have been a test. It still remains one of my works that I enjoyed the most.

