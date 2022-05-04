Cristiano Ronaldo, madness for Rolex: his is the most expensive in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown a particular attention to beauty and luxury, so much so that his Rolex is counted as one of the most expensive in history.

Just a few weeks ago Georgina Rodriguez he told through a documentary produced by Netflix his life alongside his partner Cristiano Ronaldo, not hiding anything about the way in which this has changed radically and also the particular attention paid to luxury and has a particularly comfortable everyday life. Not surprisingly, Rodriguez herself during the presentation theme is very ironic about the presence of a burger based on caviar in her home menu.

In these hours, however, to hold the spot in the world of the web we find a particular object sported on several occasions by Cristiano Ronaldo and of enormous economic value.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Rolex of a thousand follies

Cristiano Ronaldo during the years of his career he has never hidden the desire to share a lot of his comfortable life with his fans, thus showing his dream home and also the trips made by private jet with his family.

The various luxurious objects shown on social media have also been discussed on several occasions, all of which have enormous economic value as happened on the occasion of his birthday and the exclusive gift that Georgina Rodriguez thought for him, aka a new model expensive than a collector’s car. In the crosshairs of the attention of the web, however it may be, in these hours we find a Rolex sported on several occasions by the player immediately jumped to the attention of the media.

The most expensive accessory in history

Over the last few hours to capture the attention of the media and the Rolex sported on several occasions by Cristiano Ronaldo and which, apparently, is also among the watches of the famous brand among the most expensive in history.

We refer to the model GMT-Master Icemade of white gold, e embellished with 30 carats of pure diamonds from the economic value of almost half a million euros.