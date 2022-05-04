Citibanamex continues with failures in its transfer service

Citibanamex presented failures in its service interbank transfers this Monday afternoon, as reported by the bank while working to resolve the problems in its operations.

“At this time the service of interbank transfers If you have problems checking the status of your transfer visit the page http://spr.ly/6015zDi2B The bank posted on its Twitter account.

This, after some bank clients reported that, by doing Wire transfersthe money is deducted, but does not appear in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

However, on the page that monitors the SPEI of the Bank of Mexico no bank disconnection appears.

@Citibanamex I made a spei transfer but at the CEP I cannot download the receipt, the beneficiary has not received the funds and they have already been withdrawn from my account. — Emmanuel Santana (@happyesantana) May 3, 2022

BANAMEXBBVA OR SCOTIABANK WITH FAULTS

Users on social networks denounced that the bank’s online banking CitibanamexBBVA and Scotiabank They presented failures on Friday fortnight, which has made it difficult to make transactions or even check your balance from the comfort of your home or workplace.

Around noon this Friday, April 29, users complained on Twitter about the failures in both banking as in the Citibamex app, since some indicated that their bank information was not available and others commented that they could not even start their session.

According to the DownDetector page, the fault occurs mainly in:

– Mobile banking: 50%

– Online banking: 42%

– Transfers: 7%