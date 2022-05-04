Christian Bale’s Gorr Will Be “Probably The Best Villain Marvel Ever Had” According To Taika Waititi

Although in these minutes both Marvel Studios and the fans are focused on the last episode of Moon Kinght and the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessDue to the company’s tight schedule Thor: Love and Thunder also continues to approach by leaps and bounds.

Thus, while waiting for more glimpses of the film, the director Taika Waititi He anticipated one of the aspects that until now has not been addressed much in the promotion of the film: the villain.

As anticipated from the hand of reports and descriptions of the plot, the great antagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder It will be nothing more and nothing less than Gorr the Butcher of Godsa fearsome new character who will be played by Christian bale.

In that sense, although Waititi did not want to divulge anything new about how the stories of Thor and Gorr will be linked, the director of Thor: Ragnarök opted to raise expectations around Bale’s performance.

“It’s a really cool, really fun and weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor,” Waititi told the AP. “And, IMHO, we have probably the best villain Marvel has ever had in Christian Bale.”

Although Waititi did not speak more about Gorr, in the same interview the director pointed out one of the plot points of love and thunder which was made clear in the film’s first trailer and reaffirmed that the god of thunder will be facing something of a mid-life crisis.

“Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or if he should be a hero.” the manager said. “I guess you could call it a mid-life crisis.”

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8 in the United States and its cast will be led by Chris Hemsworth as Thor and will also feature Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor, Taika Waititi as Korg, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Christian Bale as the aforementioned Hat and cameos from the Guardians of the Galaxy.