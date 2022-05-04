Chris Rock breaks Will Smith’s prank on stage after Dave Chappelle ‘attack’

Dave Chappelle’s alleged attack on the Netflix Is A Joke festival stage prompted Chris Rock to joke about his own experience with Will Smith at the Oscars.

Video footage shared on social media shows comedian Chappelle performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, when a man is seen running towards him from the side and appears to be trying to tackle the star.

Other videos show security dragging the suspected attacker away, before being loaded into an ambulance afterward.

I just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man attacked and tackled Dave Chapelle onstage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

According to a tweet shared by KABC producer Stephanie Wash, in the moments after the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they “responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m., and a male who he was allegedly armed with a pistol and a knife was detained.”

And while the incident may have been heartbreaking for those in attendance, Chappelle’s fellow comedian, Rock, kept the laughs going when he compared the incident to his own experience with Smith at the Academy Awards in March.

According to another tweet from KABC’s Wash, after Chappelle “fought” with his alleged attacker, Rock, who had performed earlier that night, “went onstage [with] him and joked, ‘That was Will Smith?'”

Dave Chapelle was rushed and attacked onstage by a man at the Hollywood Bowl. Chapelle got into a fight with the man, who was running behind the screen on stage and was surrounded by security. Chris Rock, who performed earlier, came onstage with him and joked, “That was Will Smith?” #netflixisjokefest — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) May 4, 2022

In a moment that overshadowed March’s Academy Awards, Smith punched Rock in the face onstage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith kept yelling that Rock should “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Rock received a slap in the face at the star-studded event after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s very short haircut. Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about shaving her head after suffering from hair loss due to alopecia.

Several minutes later, Smith returned to the stage to collect an Oscar for his role in king richard. During his acceptance speech, she apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and her fellow nominees. The next day, she issued an apology to Rock through an Instagram post.

Like Rock at the Oscars, the footage appears to show Chappelle attempting to keep the laughs down after the incident, telling the audience, “I don’t know if that was part of the show or… I grabbed him from the back.” nigga head, her hair was fluffy, absorbent.’”

Chappelle then added, “Listen, I just want to say I had an amazing time.”

In his speech, he also thanked fellow screen star Jamie Foxx, who came onstage to see if Chappelle was okay after the incident.

news week has contacted representatives for Chappelle and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.