Checo Pérez and Red Bull celebrate: Mercedes gives a discouraging message for the Miami GP

The start of the 2022 Formula 1 season has set a trend: Ferrari and Red Bull Racing are shaping up to fight for the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. But the reality of Mercedes-AMG Petronaswho knew how to watch everyone from above during the last years, it has been very different.

The German team has had four dates plagued with problemsbeing one of the main the ‘porpoising’ that has strongly affected Lewis Hamilton and prevented him from driving naturally. That is why Brackley have been actively working towards long-term improvement.

The team leader himself gave details on this matter, toto wolffwho admitted how difficult the first four dates werenoting that the Miami Grand Prix will serve as ‘experimentation’ to test what has been developed in this week and a half, in what he hopes will be a first step for growth.

“It was a difficult weekend for us in Imola. George did a great job and finished P4 after starting from a difficult position. We haven’t been able to give Lewis the tools or track position to show his true speed.“recalled the director of Mercedes.

“Since we returned from Italy, we have learned as much as possible from the weekend. At the same time, we have also learned a lot in parallel in the wind tunnel and through simulations. We have found several opportunities to improve the car and in Miami we will experiment to correlate these simulations. Hopefully this confirms the development plan we have set for the next few races.”he added.