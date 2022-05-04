Cardi B wants to tattoo her son’s name on her face

Facial tattoos have gone from being a reserved trend to becoming a very popular trend that has been signed by celebrities of all kinds and Cardi-B is the last one He is considering tattooing his face.

This is how he exposed it through a tweet assuring that he is “1 percent closer” to daring to take this step. In your case, it would be with the name of the youngest of the two children she has with her husband, Offset.

“I really want to do it,” he confirmed to all his followers despite the messages that many have sent him begging him not to do it.

Random but….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really want to do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

On the other hand, also it would be a very curious way to find out what the child’s name isbecause until now his famous parents have not made this information public.

Cardi’s idea is to get the tattoo at the height of the jaw, which curiously is the same place where Offset has Kody’s name engraved, one of the three children he had before he met her.

Cardi B gave birth to her second child, a boy, last September. and also has a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

Meanwhile, Offset has three children with more than three different women from past relationships: Jordan, 12, with Justin Watson; her son Kody, 6, with Oriel Jamie and her daughter Kalea, 6, with Shya L’Amour.

