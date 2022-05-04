Cardi B says she is tired of being criticized for her comments

The rapper Cardi B was in the eye of the hurricane after going crazy at the after party she did after the Met Gala. The Bronx, New York, native encouraged her guests to lose their composure; According to Page Six, the singer said, “Everybody have a shot right now and get a line!”

Likewise, in clips obtained by the media, the interpreter of “WAP” shouted at the bar counter: “Make sure you have your drinks, put in your lines, whatever you have to do, we are going to turn on this party, I want everyone dancing.

On the other hand, after making these strong statements, the star of “Hustlers” woke up with calls and messages questioning her about what she said and that it had gone viral online.

Likewise, he chose to vent on an Instagram live last Tuesday, May 3, and also assured that the comment was just a joke.

“I make a joke as the hostess because the party is mine and things get twisted. Why can’t any celebrity do street pranks? I’m tired, I can’t be myself anymore. Actually now I’m afraid of making the wrong plays », she stressed.

The architect of “Invation of Privacy” said, according to information reviewed by Page Six, that fame has made her a prisoner. Also, that she would rather go back to her life before her when she wasn’t famous, because she misses being out of public opinion.

“Everything that reaches social networks is always bad. If I could just snap my feet three times and go back to 2013 when I was a normal bitch making money dancing every night, that’s where I want to be. At that time, it was me.”

Finally, he said that “I don’t even understand how I get into so much trouble.” Wendy Williams, Jared Leto and Emily Ratajkowsk attended Cardi B’s party, according to Page Six.