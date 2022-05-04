Cardi B insists she was just joking about cocaine at the Met Gala after-party

ads

Cardi B didn’t mean to cross any boundaries, she just wanted to get the crowd pumping.

After walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in a gold Versace dress, Cardi climbed onto the bar at the Standard and encouraged her afterparty guests to “have a drink right now, everybody have a line.”

In videos seen by Page Six, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper also told the crowd, “Make sure you have your drinks, make sure you do your little [lines]. Whatever you have to do. We gotta get the sh*t up. I want everyone to dance!”

However, Cardi insists it was just “a joke,” telling fans via Instagram Live on Tuesday that she feels like she’s the celebrity “that’s always in the principal’s office.”

“Fame has made me a prisoner,” she added.

The rapper turned heads in a gold Versace gown at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday. Getty Images

Cardi, 29, went on to explain that she woke up Tuesday morning to calls about what she said about viral drug use online.

“I make a joke as a hostess because I’m throwing a party and it goes awry. Why can’t every celebrity just joke around and say witty shit? she told her followers, admitting that she is “scared” of making any wrong moves.

“I’m tired. I can’t be myself anymore,” she continued. “Anything that comes out on social media is always bad. If I could just snap my fucking feet three times and go back to fucking 2013 when I was a normal bitch, dancing and making money every night, that’s where I want to be. That’s when I was me.”

Miranda Kerr, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Lily Aldridge were also seen at the Met Gala after party. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Cardi then said that this “go by the book, I have to watch what you say, I have to watch what you do” thing is just not her.

“I don’t even understand how I always get into trouble,” he added.

Other stars at the fancy party included Wendy Williams, Jared Leto, Emily Ratajkowski, Ziwe, Awkwafina, Maise Williams and Justin Theroux.

