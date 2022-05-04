Cardi B hates fame! She says she can’t be herself

the rapper Cardi-B she says she hates fame because she can’t do what she wants or be herself.

This is how he made it known through a live on his account Instagramwhere it expresses the following:

“I hate fame. Oh my God, if you ever make a wish, don’t wish to be famous, brother, wish to be rich. You don’t want fame. Once you want fame, you want to become famous, you can’t be yourself.

The singer also expressed that she is inhibited to do the slightest thing, because her fan and the people around her question her.

“You can’t joke, you can’t say anything, you can’t hit anyone, you can’t despise anyone, you can’t correct anyone, you can’t do anything,” he said.

“You can’t even throw a party and say whatever the hell you want, you can’t do anything. I really am a prisoner of damn fame.

On attacks and negative comments

Cardi B could have taken her own life for offensive comments that a youtuber known as Tasha made against her and that she spread on her digital platforms, according to the statements that the artist offered in the Georgia court.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B’s first name, sued the defendant and in one of his many visits to court, where he has been seen crying on numerous occasions, he stated that he has an “extremely suicidal” mentality.

Tasha accused the singer of continuing to practice prostitution, for which she would have contracted venereal diseases and, also, of regularly using drugs.

The vocalist, who is also the mother of two children, revealed that she has suffered from migraines, fatigue and anxiety due to the tension derived from the false accusations of the youtuber.