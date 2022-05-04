Cardi B gave Kulture a $48,000 Hermès Birkin

Since culture came into the world (or maybe before), Cardi-B He has not failed to show us how accommodating he is to her and the various gifts he has given her. But now he did blow the fence, in a good way.

It turns out that a couple of days ago the rapper used her Instagram account to share with us the new gift she gave her three-year-old little girl and it is nothing more and nothing less than one of the most coveted bags in the whole world: a Hermes Birkin.

“My best friend and I,” she wrote Cardi-B in the post that includes a series of photographs of her and culture, who appears wearing a yellow outfit fear of god Essentials combined with Nike Air Force 1 and a Minnie Mouse necklace.

Despite the great outfits that the little girl was wearing, what caught everyone’s attention was the bag hermes birkin that he brought in his hands; because, in addition to having a price of 48,000 dollars, the piece of culture it was personalized.

According to Page Six, the birkin from culture It was customized by Privé Porter, a company based in Miami that is dedicated to intervening luxury bags. The executive director of the company, Michelle Berk, was the one who revealed it, detailing that for this, her team worked with Cardi-B for weeks.

The kind of culture I came in yellow with a rainbow encrusted with diamonds and, as Berk confessed, the inspiration came from the recent trip that Cardi-B and her daughter made it to the American mall Claire’s.

