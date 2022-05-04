Cardi B clarifies who Billie Eilish called “weird” at the Met Gala

Cardi B denied that there was any tension between her and Billie Eilish, after in a video recorded at the Met Gala, the singer apparently called the rapper “weird”.

Both artists attended the annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, May 2, as well as the after party.

In a video circulating on social media, Cardi is seen speaking to the crowd, as other partygoers record her on their phones.

Eilish, who is closest to the camera, is seen saying “weird” after seeing the rapper interact with people.

In response, some people on social media concluded that the “Happier Than Ever” singer was calling the rapper “weird.”

However, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, shared that Eilish clarified the comment through her direct messages on Instagram.

“Oh my gosh, I was so worried you were going to see that,” Eilish says in one voice notewhich the interpreter of “WAP” recorded from her screen and then posted on Twitter.

(Getty Images)

“I was calling people around you weird because everyone was rubbing their phones in your face! And I thought, just see her, with her eyes! ”.

Assuring him that she wasn’t offended, Cardi responded with her own voicemail, saying, “The internet is trying to divide us! They don’t understand that you are my baby!”

Commenting on the video, the rapper criticized those who interpreted Eilish’s comment negatively.

“I hate the internet because, one, how do you turn the best parties into drama?” he wrote. The rapper praised Eilish’s song “Ocean Eyes” before blaming netizens for turning the video into “drama.”

“Three, Billie is my baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do they want to turn everything into a mess?

The Independent has reached out to reps for Cardi B and Billie Eilish for comment.