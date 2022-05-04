Cardi B and her comment about cocaine at the Met Gala

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala

There is no doubt that Cardi-B is always one of the ‘celebrities’ who risk the most (and win) on the red carpet of the met gala. As is also one of the ‘showbusiness’ figures with the longest tongue. A duality that on more than one occasion has put her in a bind from which she has had to apologise, as has just happened this week. The Grammy winner attended the appointment at the Modern Museum of Contemporary Art in New York with Donatella Versace and dressed, as expected, in the Medusa signature. Her presence on the steps was one of the most appropriate given the etiquette of the party, which revolved around the ‘gilded glamour’but nevertheless her attitude in the ‘after party’ could have made Anna Wintour regret having summoned her to the so-called ‘Oscars of fashion’.

According to a video that was leaked last Tuesday on Twitter, Cardi B would have taken the microphone at the after party, would have mounted on a table and would have openly said: “Make sure you have a drink and everyone gets their little stripes. Whatever you have to do. We have to give it our all, I want you all to dance!” An unfortunate comment that she did not sit very well in the room, to the point that Billie Eilish herself reacted with a gesture of disapproval that was also recorded by a mobile phone. This was the moment that she already travels the network.

Now Cardi rectifies

A day later, and with the media opinion against her as well as with the null support of those who were in the room, the rapper has backtracked and has made it clear during an Instagram direct that it was all a joke. According to her, she never intended to cross the line and take any kind of narcotic, just as she never really urged anyone to do so. “I have the feeling that I am the famous one who is always in the director’s office,” she said in relation to the fact that she always makes a mess of it.

Likewise, she tended to explain what she feels, branding herself as a prisoner of fame: “I make a joke as a hostess because I’m throwing a party and everything goes wrong, why can’t we celebrities joke around and say witty shit? I’m constantly scared of being wrong and I’m tired of not being able to be myself.” She made it clear that she is not into protocol and that, if she could, she would go back to being anonymous: “I wish I could snap my fingers and go back to damn 2013 when I was a normal bitch who danced and made money dancing at night, that’s where I would like to to be. That was when I really felt like myself, ”she said before her more than 129 million followers. Be that as it may, there is no trace of an apology.

