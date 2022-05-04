Cameron Diaz recreates her iconic scene from There’s Something About Mary

Cameron Diaz may be far from the cinema, but her character from Mary Jensen It is still one of the most remembered for lovers of romantic comedies.

The retired actress recalled her role as There’s Something About Mary in a post on his Instagram account, in which he recreates the iconic scene in which he uses a “hair gel” in the famous film that he starred together with Ben Stiller.

Good publicity

The video was also shared by the comedian Benedict Skinnerwho shows up at Díaz’s house for dinner with some of his wine Avaline in hand, and dressed exactly like his lead character from the 1998 rom-com, “gelled” hair and all.

Diaz, 49, answers the door after the doorbell rings as she reminisces about the movie. Although she at first seems surprised by the awkward moment, she soon joins in on the fun, donning Mary’s signature red dress and hairstyle to match Skinner as they toast with cans of beer. Avaline.

“@bennydrama7 bringing cans of @avaline wasn’t the weirdest part of our dinner 😂,” Diaz wrote in the post, in which took the opportunity to promote its line of wines.

Family businesswoman

There’s Something About Marydirected by the brothers Bobby and Peter Farrellywas one of the biggest successes of 1998 and one of the most remembered in the filmography of Díaz, who he retired from acting in 2018.

Since then he has dedicated himself to his family life and the wine business, creating Avaline with her friend Katherine Power.

Diaz is married to benji madden and has a 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, with the group’s rocker Good Charlotte,