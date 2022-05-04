Called to Marvel Studios, a renowned actor wants to be part of the MCU, who is it?

Although many deny it, including directors, the work of Marvel Studios in the cinema it moves great masses for the movie theaters. This situation also inspires stars to want to be part of the vast Universe that took its first steps in 2008 with the premiere of Hombre de Hierro with Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role. The studio is currently preparing to launch the long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange worldwide, while this is happening a renowned star was available to work with all superheroes.

This actor achieved fame thanks to one of Disney’s most successful productions, High School Musical, we are talking about who gave life Troy BoltonZack Efron.

Over the years Zac has shown great versatility for acting, leaving roles to remember as when he became the serial killer Ted Bundy for the film Ted Bundy: sleeping with the killer.

Zac is ready for Marvel.

Efron’s figure has also served as a reference for Marvel Studios fans to locate him as some of the heroes they want to see in the next movies, such as The Human Torch for fantastic four either Not goingthe powerful galactic guardian who apparently will have his series in Disney+.

Zack was recently interviewed as part of his most recent film, Firestarter, the story based on a work by the great Stephen King. During the talk the star of High School Musical declared himself a fan of Marvel Studios and made his intentions to be part of the MCU clear.

“I have been a Marvel fan since I started walking. If the right character appears I would take the opportunityZack confessed.

Marvel has a slew of titles coming their way in the near future, so there’s bound to be a character for Zac to play.

What do you thinkWhich Marvel Character Could Zac Play??

