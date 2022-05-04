Britney Spears opens up about the self-esteem issues her father caused her | Fashion and Beauty

Britney Spears He is in one of the best moments of his life. The singer, who managed to recover her own guardianship and legal independence only a few months ago, is expecting a baby with her partner Sam Asghari and, in addition to being happy about it, in recent weeks she has decided to take much more time for herself. Y reflect on everything that has happened in what has been one of the most mediatic lives in the history of pop.

Now that the waves that have followed her for almost fifteen years have finally abandoned her, Britney has decided to take back the reins of her life, but not forget what happened. In fact, in a way that may be therapeutic for her, the interpreter of Toxic Y Baby One More Time has decided to share with all his followers some reflections on his darkest years and how the pressures of his father and perhaps also of the industry, destroyed his self-esteem.

“13 was the age where I really felt kind of pretty… I think my rebellious days were due to the fact that I always had to look perfect and pretty… Then I went to extremes and got wild and naughty. .. But in those rebellious days, honestly, I still felt really pretty!”, The artist started in an Instagram post that she has accompanied with a photo of her when she was a teenager.

Britney has gone on to explain that one of the things that the guardianship caused in her and one of the things that “hurt” her the most was that they always told her that “she was fat”. As she recalls, in those days the Princess of Pop had enamored the world, but to her surroundings, she “was never good enough.” My father made me feel that she had to try… try… .try… A very long time! It ruined the deepest seed of my being…! The one that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13 years old!“, Britney snapped.

My confidence… My style… My self-talk… and yes, even my sex life… All completely screwed up

The artist, who is now 40 years old, has two children and a third on the way, has explained that it was when she left the age of 13 behind when her self-esteem was destroyed by the demands she constantly received on her physique. “My confidence… My style… My self-talk… and yes, even my sex life… All completely screwed up.”. He made me feel ugly and so I was! Believe me, when you feel beautiful the world is completely different… I know because I’ve witnessed both!

Britney wanted to emphasize that the moment she regained her guardianship she felt so good about herself that she stopped trying so hard to get a perfect physique. “I entered a new world! I felt beautiful … and therefore I was!”, She has assured her.

“My father’s psychological damage will always be there”

In the same statement that denounced how her father’s alleged comments about her physique affected her deeply, the singer wanted to make it clear that for her the time has come to have uncomfortable conversations, since these, in his opinion, are often necessary.

In addition, to end her argument, Britney has accused her father and all the people who were of causing her irreparable suffering. “The psychological damage of my father and every f***ing person who accompanied him will always be there. What you think is what you are and I feel a little in my 13 again “, she has assured.