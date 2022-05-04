Britney Spears and her favorite dress to wear at night

Britney Spears (40) lives a moment of splendor. She is in love, free from the guardianship of her father and pregnant, she joyfully goes through this stage of her life. Very popular and active on social media, she shared a photo with a dress that aroused admiration and sighs among his followers.

Mother of two young people aged 14 and 15 (Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline), she is now expecting her first baby with actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari, her partner for five years.

The looks of Britney Spears that dazzle on social networks

The provocative, original and romantic mini dress of Britney Spears is pure inspiration. Source. Instagram @britneyspears

His fashionista side is very celebrated by the followers, in fact, this dress in question is a design that obtained 220,915 likes and that, in addition, was posted with a declaration of love by the singer who said that the dresses They are her favorite outfit. Between the dresses What do you like the most? Britney Spears there are the daring, kitsch and vibrant.

In this case, she resorts to hearts in an attempt to scream that she is in love and happy. The plot full of this symbol of love is in red and black, the hyper-short dress model with a small ruffle at the hem, a cut-out lace-up neckline and short puffy sleeves that are more sensual because she lowers one of them to show shoulders. It is ideal for going out at night with your partner or dancing with a group of friends.

Experimentation is one of his ways of approaching fashion. And without a doubt, although she did not post the brand of the dress, the model is reminiscent of the designs of the duo Kurt and Bart, which she wore to the 2001 AMAs, remember how bomb that denim ensemble was?

The rebellious and kirsch style of Britney Spears is her personal brand. Source. yahoo.com

Of course, many years passed and she was dating Justin Timberlake back then, but that sensual, risky and kirsch style undoubtedly defines her to this day.

This sensual mood of Britney Spears can be recreated with those dresses that are out of the ordinary, they are shorter than usual and add some detail on the front or on the sleeves that give it a sexy touch to finish off the choice of a daring print or the original gender as in the case of a jean dress .

As for accessories, the choker is one of her favorite resources: Britney looked for a red silk ribbon bow, just like the red hearts on the dress to tie it around the neck.

She finished the look with black boots or ankle boots, her hair loose on the side, nude lips and plenty of black eyeliner for her look. A bombshell!

Do you dare to be inspired by this look of Britney Spears for your next night out?