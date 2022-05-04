Bolsonaro: It would be nice if DiCaprio kept his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS) .- The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, assured this Tuesday that the “best” thing would be for the actor Leonardo DiCaprio “to keep his mouth shut instead of saying nonsense”, in reference to the criticism that the actor launched a few days ago due to the high rates of deforestation in the Amazon.

“It would be good if Dicaprio kept his mouth shut instead of saying nonsense,” the Brazilian president released during one of those regular meetings he usually holds with his followers at the gates of the Alvorada Palace, the newspaper ‘Correio Braziliense’ published.

Bolsonaro’s attack comes just days after DiCaprio thanked “the heroes of democracy in Brazil who are helping young people register to vote” in the upcoming October elections. “What happens there is important to all of us,” he stressed.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change (…) the vote of young people is essential to promote change towards a healthy planet,” stressed the Oscar-winning actor, who in 2019 donated five million dollars for conservation programs in that region.

On this occasion, Bolsonaro reproached him for using “photos from twenty years ago” to criticize the government and reiterated that the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, pointed out that “without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would go hungry.

“Our agribusiness is an example for the world, in addition to environmental preservation. We are an example for the world, so much so that Europe is changing its environmental legislation,” Bolsonaro said.

“It’s no use lying videos that the Amazon is burning, that the world’s climate is going to change. That doesn’t work,” said Bolsonaro, who days before responded on Twitter to the actor, assuring that it would be the Brazilian people who would decide on the sovereignty of the Amazon and not the “cheaters who serve foreign interests”.