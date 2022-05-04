Bolsonaro: It would be nice if DiCaprio kept his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS) .- The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, assured this Tuesday that the “best” thing would be for the actor Leonardo DiCaprio “to keep his mouth shut instead of saying nonsense”, in reference to the criticism that the actor launched a few days ago due to the high rates of deforestation in the Amazon.

“It would be good if Dicaprio kept his mouth shut instead of saying nonsense,” the Brazilian president released during one of those regular meetings he usually holds with his followers at the gates of the Alvorada Palace, the newspaper ‘Correio Braziliense’ published.

Bolsonaro’s attack comes just days after DiCaprio thanked “the heroes of democracy in Brazil who are helping young people register to vote” in the upcoming October elections. “What happens there is important to all of us,” he stressed.

