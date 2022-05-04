Blac Chyna loses her lawsuit against the Kardashians

After several weeks of uncertainty in court to see if the women of the Kardashian clan would have used their power in the media to “ruin” the television career that the dancer and model Blac Chyna could have had, by din a verdict has been reached : You will not receive a penny from the famous television family.

The dancer took the women of the famous clan to court, from whom she claimed a sum close to 100 million euros for the possible economic damages she had suffered. Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, in addition to Corey Gamble, partner of the matriarch of the clan; They declared on the stand, assuring that the dancer single-handedly ruined her future, also revealing at least dramatic and violent episodes of the time in which she was related to the only male of the famous family.

The famous women premiered their new reality show, ‘The Kardashians,’ on April 14. Instagram/Kardashianshulu

Testimonies that revealed dramatic episodes, such as when Blac Chyna would have threatened Kylie Jenner with death for maintaining a relationship with rapper Tyga, father of her eldest son; or having pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian’s head, whom she allegedly also tried to strangle with a cable and attacked with an iron bar, according to the words of the famous family.

A trial in which Chyna was also wrong with her own testimony before the judge, who wanted to change after spending eleven hours giving a statement. A request that was denied and that caused the magistrate himself to have to give a notice to the jury, reminding them that the dancer had not presented any document showing what her earnings had been in all these years of litigation and alleged economic losses. Finally, the jury reached its verdict, ruling out the Kardashians from any involvement in Blac Chyna’s career.

‘Rob & Chyna’ became a success for the E! Network, which canceled its second season after the breakup of the couple. Greg Doherty/Getty

“We have left their celebrity status aside,” the jury spokesman told the magazine. rolling stone, “We were able to do justice, we respect both parties. The majority [del jurado] He doesn’t even watch his show.”

The lawyer of the famous television clan, Michael Rhodes, assured that they were very satisfied with the result: “On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation for the jury. We are grateful for Judge Alarcon’s firm hand in ensuring that this was a fair process. The jury has sent a message to Miss White and her lawyer, which I hope they have heard, ”said the lawyer.

Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) asked to repeat her testimony, but the judge denied her request. Instagram/Blac Chyna

The process is thus closed for the dancer, who will now face Rob Kardashian again in a new trial for Chyna’s accusations against her daughter’s father of spreading sexual images of her without her consent on social networks last July.

read also