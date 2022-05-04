Beber de Cine schedules a movie directed by George Clooney for May

For the month of May we have selected a film directed by George Clooney called “The bar of great expectations” (The tender bar) and which is the film adaptation of JR Moehringer’s memoirs of the same title.

This is a movie about men and bars. About friendship, drunkenness, hangovers too, about feeling of belonging, and persistent sadness.

It has the following cast: Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri, Christopher Lloyd.

JR’s life, whose father disappeared before he was old enough to speak, is turned upside down when he moves into his grandfather’s dilapidated house some time after he and his mother have fallen on hard times. Under the unconventional tutelage of his uncle Charlie, a charismatic self-taught bartender, and a handful of bar regulars, JR becomes a young man determined to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer.

The Tender Bar is set in 1970s/80s Long Island and centers on the life of a boy named Jr who grows up in the near absence of his father.

The protection and affection of the family comes from the hand of his single mother (Lily Rabe) who does not hesitate to do everything in her power, the support of an understanding Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) and an endearing and somewhat grumpy grandfather (Christopher Lloyd).

Charlie is going to be a real reference in the kid’s life. He runs a curious bar that is the nerve center of the social life of the residents of that neighborhood. Charlie is the real father like the bar is the real school. There he soaks up the stories told by those regular customers that he has a lifetime behind him.