At the United Nations, Amal Clooney Lobbies for Justice for Ukraine War Crimes

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney on Wednesday urged countries at the United Nations to focus on international justice for war crimes in Ukraine so that evidence is not stored as has been done with the group’s victims. Islamic State. ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

“Today’s Ukraine is a slaughterhouse. Right in the heart of Europe,” Clooney told an informal United Nations Security Council meeting on accountability in Ukraine hosted by France and Albania.

Clooney recalled the 2017 Security Council vote to approve a measure he helped lobby for: the creation of a UN team to collect, preserve and store evidence of possible international crimes committed by the Islamic State in Iraq. This was the same year that her son and her daughter with American actor George Clooney were born.

Sign up now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com Registry

“My children are now almost 5 years old and so far most of the evidence collected by the United Nations is in storage, because there is no international court to try ISIS,” he said.

The International Criminal Court, which deals with war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression, has no jurisdiction, because Iraq and Syria are not members of it.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, USA, 27 April 2022. REUTERS/David de Delgado read more

Clooney is part of an international legal working group advising Ukraine on how to ensure accountability for Ukrainian victims in domestic jurisdictions and working with the International Criminal Court based in The Hague.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, opened an investigation into Ukraine a week after the Russian invasion on February 24. read more

“This is a time when we need to mobilize the law and send it into battle. Not on the side of Ukraine against the Russian Federation, or on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, but on the side of humanity,” Khan said. . United Nations meeting.

Russian diplomat Sergei Leonidchenko described the ICC as a “political tool”. He accused the United States and Britain of hypocrisy in supporting the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Ukraine after doing “everything imaginable to protect their military.”

Moscow describes its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 as a “special military operation” and denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova told Reuters she is preparing to bring war crimes charges against at least seven Russian servicemen. read more

Sign up now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com Registry

Reported by Michelle Nichols; Edited by Richard Boleyn

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.