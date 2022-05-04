Ariana Grande intends to pay the ‘beep’ of censorship to her rudeness on The Voice

Ariana Grande It is the debutant as a technique of The Voice in season 21, which will be released on September 20. The promotion for the debut began and on the morning of this Wednesday, September 15, the four technicians, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande, gave an interview to TodayShowa traditional morning television program in the United States.

Who interviewed was the presenter of the program carson daly. It was he who ended up revealing an inconvenience that has arisen when starting to work with Ariana Grande during the recordings. What will it be about?

Carson finished by saying that Ariana Grande increased the budget of the program. Of course, she is one of the most famous singers of the moment and the investment in having her presence is high. However, she said another reason:

“Our budget doubled because of the censorship “beep” we had to buyCarson snapped. “I’m so sorry. i will pay for it” Ariana Grande proposes while laughing at the situation.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande heard praise from his fellow jurors on The Voice:

“Of course he has an incredible voice, an incredible talent, not only because of his tone, but also because of his talent. And she also brought her experience, she has been doing it since she was a child. It is an incredible experience to be able to help artists. If you think she’s funny, she’s even more so behind the scenes.Clarkson praised.

“I’m a big fan of Ariana, all my family are big fans, I can sing almost any song of hers, I’m a super fan. So to have her here on the show, to know what kind of audience she brings to the show, to know how much people in the world love her, it’s going to be great for The Voice.“Legend reveals.