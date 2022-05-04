Anne Hathaway opens up about her ‘unfortunate’ Oscar performance

Although eight years have passed since that fateful Oscar ceremony, the presentation of which was carried out by the couple formed by James Franco Y Anne Hathaway -a gala considered by many as one of the most boring and tedious in history-, the Oscar-winning actress is still tormented by the barrage of criticism and ridicule that both, but especially her partner, received in the hours after the event.

In that sense, Anne She has not been able to resist revealing that, initially, she had categorically refused to act as mistress of ceremonies for the gala, knowing that it was more than likely that she would not live up to expectations. She only changed her mind, she says, when James Franco convinced him that they would form an irresistible tandem on stage.

“Hey, do you want me to tell you the truth? I didn’t want to do it and I turned down the offer. It was James the one who persuaded me to do it with him”, confessed the artist in conversation with the magazine People. «God, I remember that the night before we were rehearsing and I had the feeling that something was not right. I turned around at one point and asked, ‘Isn’t that too much? I feel like this is too much for me,'” she recounted.

With the perspective provided by the passage of time, Anne acknowledges that she deeply regrets not having followed her “instinct” and staying true to her decision not to be dragged into a job that, it must be said, usually carries very high levels of pressure and demand regardless of the seniority or charisma of the employee. presenter in question.

«Since everyone told me that I was doing very well, and even that I gesticulate or speak more, of course, I was not aware of what was really happening. And when a reasonable time had passed, I started thinking about it and I said to myself: ‘You should have stayed with your first instinct, which is usually always the right one.’ Everything that happened after that was basically all those fears coming true, “he explained in the same conversation, before pointing out that the public has always been very strict even with the great masters of ceremonies that the Oscars have had.

“Even people who do it spectacularly well, people like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel either Ellen Degeneres they tend to generate very lukewarm reactions among viewers. It is very difficult to please the public, as if you could never win », he sentenced.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images