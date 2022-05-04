Angélica Aragón: what has become of the leading actress of “Mirada de mujer”? Photo: Cuartoscuro

Angélica Aragón is one of the actresses who conquered the public with great stories such as “Mirada de mujer”, a project that she starred in alongside leading men such as Fernando Luján and Ari Telch in the 1990s.

But What has become of Angélica Aragón? Unotv.com tells you.

Angélica Aragón: this is from the first actress

Angélica Espinoza Stransky is the real name of Angelica Aragon, born in 1953 in the Mexico City. The actress belongs to an artistic family, since her father is Jose Angel Espinoza “Ferrusquilla”composer of “Blame me”.

Initially, in the plans of Angelica Aragonsurname that, it is said, he took for his maternal grandmotherthere were no stages or spotlights that filled her father with glory, because the young woman wanted study medicine; however, upon meeting a Spanish actor, fate would change joining the theater Company.

Due to various circumstances, left Mexico in the 70s and returned to Aztec land until 1980, to be part of the successful melodramas that the small screen offered to the viewers.

There were several projects in which he participated Angelica Aragon, both on the small screen and in the seventh art. On television, the first actress was part of:

“The house at the end of the street”

“Pink Shoelaces”

“Canaveral of passions”

“The beast”

Although he had shown his talent in “Chispita”, along with Lucero, who shared images of his first years in the middle of the show, his most remembered project was “Woman’s look”.

In the melodrama, where he shared credits with Plutarco Haza, María René Prudencio, Bárbara Mori and Evangelina Elizondo, among others, Angélica Aragón gave life to María Inés Domínguez de Santillán.

While in the seventh art, Aragon participated in films of international stature such as “A walk on clouds”beside Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Evangelina Elizondo, Giancarlo Giannini, among others.

This is what Angélica Aragón looks like

One of the most recent works of Angelica Aragon it is “Don’t call me spinster”in 2018, but the tape is not mexicanIt is a Peruvian comedy film.

And much is said that the famous participates in the second season of the controversial series “The Last King”with the character of Dahlia.