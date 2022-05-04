An airplane turbine – Chicago Tribune

In the musical strength Reynols has identified the practice of true freedom. In the development, overcoming, the way to participate in the right of the strongest. In this way, Miguel Tomasín, Roberto Conlazo and Alan Courtis have projected a great teaching on humanity, the realization of which would elevate men —like a powerful airplane turbine— in fortuitous equalities; There will be no differences between those who suffer and those who enjoy, because Reynols heals everything.

Reynols recognizes that true liberation is made on the basis of kindness, that imperious execution to which the one who has to excel is destined, and Reynols has already excelled in absolutely everything.

Here is an interview with Roberto Conlazo and Alan Courtis, members of this worldwide phenomenon of music and art.

Miguel Tomasín, Roberto Conlazo and Alan Courtis, members of Reynols. (Reynolds/Courtesy)

How did Miguel Tomasín, Roberto Conlazo and Alan Courtis get together to form Reynols?

In 1993 we started as Burt Reynolds, Ensemble in a trio format with another musician named Christian Dergarabedian (who participated until early 1995). Miguel appeared in the middle of 1993, at the music school where we had the rehearsal room. A few days later we made him the proposal to play with us. We were in a search phase to try to make music as free as possible. Miguel and his family accepted with delight and to this day the flame has not gone out.

How would you describe their sound?

It has the sound that records of all eras and styles produce when gently thrown into an airplane turbine.

How was the release of your music abroad, on labels in Europe, Japan, the United States, Canada and Oceania, with a catalog that has more than 150 records?

You could say it was a domino effect. At that time there was no internet, so we started sending letters and cassettes to small labels around the world. Little by little that network branched out and slowly covered the entire globe. We always work with independent labels whose catalog we like, they can be from Chicago, New Zealand or Japan, etc., but in all cases we have to like their aesthetic and conceptual proposal. In the early 2000s, we received a fan letter from Cairo confirming that the network was already working well. The last link in this chain is “Tolin Asumer” released by Carbón Records and Feeding Tube, which is our first LP released in the US in over 20 years.

What did it mean for you to have appeared on the cover of the legendary British magazine The Wire, and what benefits did it bring you?

In principle, it represents an honor because no Argentine artist had ever been on the cover of a magazine of such caliber. It is also a turning point because it exposes us to an audience that, perhaps, otherwise would not have known our work. During these weeks the volume of messages and proposals from musicians from all over the world that we received was very intense, so we could say that a new vortex was opened.

How was it for Miguel Tomasín to receive the Henry Viscardi Achievement Award for his career at Reynols?

It was another great joy that we all really enjoyed, especially him and his family. Viscardi was an advisor on inclusion issues to eight US presidents: from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Jimmy Carter. We were also surprised to learn that the selection committee included former senator Robert Dole, who appears — along with Bill Clinton — in an episode of The Simpsons and who is even named by Lou Reed on a 1996 album.

What is it like to be called a ‘cult group’ worldwide, by the French festival Sonic Protest?

It gives us great pleasure that a country like France has taken up the torch of the sonic protest. In fact, according to what they told us, this festival was organized in Paris for the first time, motivated by our visit in 2003 and from then on it continued as one of the most important that exists to date.

What do you remember about your television appearances in 1998-1999 as part of Dr. Socolinsky’s television program, on Argentine public television?

It could be considered that the television experience marked a before and after in our history. On the one hand, it was a kind of quasi-military training: having to go every day, set up, play live and disarm in record time. On the other hand, the majority of the audience was made up of grandmothers, pregnant women and mothers seeking medical advice for their children, which opened up the arrival to an audience that we would never have imagined. The program was broadcast on public television and millions of people throughout the country had access to it: even in the most remote places such as La Quiaca or Antarctica. All this gave us a training that serves us to this day.

Do you like ‘He Killed a Motorcycle Cop’?

The answer to this question is hidden in an envelope under the Sierras de Tandil. And we still don’t know when it will be possible to open that envelope.

What benefits did ‘Peanuts Mufuso’ leave you?

To our surprise, this song was number one in a ranking, but in any case, we were never very interested in rankings; we always made the music we wanted without speculation of any kind.

‘Reynols is the most important band in the history of rock’, proclaimed the New York newspaper Star Revue, but… how do you consider yourself?

Although that newspaper had stated that we were “the worst band in history”, we would have been just as happy, since for us everything can be transmuted into work.

How does it feel to be among the best Argentine psychedelic records?

It is true that the English magazine Fact mentioned us in a selection along with Luis Alberto Spinetta, Miguel Abuelo et Nada, Billy Bond and La Pesada, Pappo’s Blues, etc., but this has not changed our psychedelic feeling too much. Psychedelia is everywhere but can only be appreciated by those who know how to focus on the micro and the macro. Everything is psychedelic for the third eye and even more so for the third ear.

What does Pity Álvarez represent for you?

Represents scenes from a Shakespeare play in a rock version.

How has it been collaborating with Pauline Oliveros at the Luna Opera, at the Lincoln Center in New York?

It was a unique and unforgettable experience. Our job was to found an imaginary city on a surface of the moon through music. Pauline, one of our best friends and teachers and all of her teaching lives on in our hearts. In fact, the Pauline Oliveros & Reynols album has just been released: “Half a Dove in New York, Half a Dove in Buenos Aires” edited by the Norwegian label SmallTown SuperSound. It is the recording of the first Internet transmission that was made in Argentina in 1999, at an event to present “Pauline Oliveros in the Arms of Reynols”, and that until now had remained unpublished.

(Reynolds/Courtesy)

How is Reynols’ relationship with contemporary art museums, especially in Sweden, Germany, New York, Belgium, Minneapolis, Japan and Tokyo?

We don’t know the difference between the best museum in the world and a Squat Punk; since both have walls and nails. That is why we can do work anywhere without limiting ourselves by spaces. In fact, during the pandemic, we did a Sonic Marathon by spending 12 hours of our music in an artificial crater created by artist Jasper Marsalis in Minneapolis. The whole planet can be a museum.

Tell me about your relationship with cinema and literature.

To answer this question we could write a whole book and make a movie of how we wrote that book. But to answer something more concrete, we can say that we have already released several films (“Looking for Reynols”, “Sinti Botuva Tapes”, “Acid Mothers Reynols: Live and Beyond”, etc.) and that the book “Reynols : Minecxiology” (Dobra Robota) that we are going to present at the National Library, here in Buenos Aires. Apart from that, Miguel really likes George Clooney, Marlon Brando and Al Pacino; and every time we go to Geneva we go to visit the tomb of Jorge Luis Borges.

What is the only limitation for Miguel Tomasín?

On a creative level, there probably is one, but perhaps he doesn’t even know it himself.

When will ‘Reynols Plays The Audience 5′ (Detera, Japan) come out?

It will be presented on June 26 at the Kokura Soap Gallery, which is the last date of the Reynols Japan Exhibition 2022 レイノルズ 2022 日本・展示ツア

What message would you give to all those people who suffer from down syndrome and who want to dedicate themselves to music?

People with down syndrome do not suffer from their own condition, in any case what they suffer is discrimination for being different. They are people with as much value as any other and with much to contribute to this society. Therefore, it is important that they develop as much as possible in the field they choose. Miguel is a clear example in this sense.