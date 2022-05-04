an affordable mid-range with Snapdragon 695 and 120Hz screen

Share

The new Moto G82 would position itself as Motorola’s best mid-range smartphone, seeking to become a new best seller with a great price/performance ratio.

A few weeks ago, from the Lenovo environment, they leaked Motorola’s plans for this 2022which included the launch of no less than 19 new mobile phones with that long-awaited flagship which will debut the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

In any case, the complete leak that we handle today does not speak of that Motorola Frontierbut of another model that in China identifies as Moto G82 and that would arrive soon to position itself as the most advanced smartphone in the middle cut within the Motorola catalog.

We are talking about a mobile would complete this Motorola “52” familystarted in the middle of last April with the Moto G52 and that in this case will present much better credentialswhich should place it among the mobile phones with the best relation between quality and price on the market.

According to the colleagues at GSMArena, in internal code it is called Motorola Rhode 5G+ anticipating that indeed will bring 5G connectivity to average users and on modest budgetsfinally confirming the start of a long-awaited democratization for new generation networks.

More details of the Motorola that will see the light this year: there are at least 19 phones on the way

In addition, we will see a chipset Snapdragon 695 signed by Qualcommwith three memory options to choose between 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM all of them with 128 GB of internal storage.

The screen will be of high quality, with pOLED technology and FHD+ resolution in a 6.55-inch size and with a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz to bring Android 12 to life.

The set will feed on 5,000mAh battery with fast charging of up to 33 watts, adding a front camera to selfie of 16 megapixels inside a hole in the upper central part of the panel and leaving for the rear a triple system of up to 50 MP with OIS and two other 8 and 2 megapixel sensors, respectively, the ultra wide angle and the macro.

This hypothetical Moto G82 looks like a terminal very well managed to satisfy a medium-demanding public, although the worst thing is that we still do not know when it will be presented or where in the first instance.

As you will have seen in the images, the device has a modern and attractive finishwith a very showy hatched design on the back and the IP52 certification that the most clueless will appreciate, as it will offer a certain dust and splash resistance to avoid water problems.

To round it off, Motorola has also placed a side-mounted fingerprint readerwithout forgetting the 3.5-millimeter audio-jack connector for headphones, although the worst part of the device is that for now We do not know the presentation or launch dates, nor what markets it plans to target. First of all… We will have to be careful!

First image of the best Motorola Frontier: here is the famous 200 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor

